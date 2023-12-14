Minister Lord-Brennan said: 'There has been growing reports in recent weeks over customers being disconnected from their gas supply and in some cases this has caused great distress. The Council of Ministers has viewed this with significant concern and sought to identify what action can be taken to better protect people. It is clear that additional safeguards by way of legislative measures are now appropriate as a backstop, notwithstanding Isle of Man Energy publishing its disconnection policy.' The intention is to ensure that Isle of Man residents are no less protected than consumers in the UK in respect of disconnections. Therefore any resulting Order, if able to be made by the Council of Ministers, is expected to at least mirror protections in the UK for certain identified groups determined to be more vulnerable or at risk. Work on the policy and drafting of a potential order is underway.