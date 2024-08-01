Views are being sought by Government on the latest proposals to streamline the Isle of Man’s planning system and make it easier for people to use.
This includes a ‘Definitions of Development Order’ that specifies the most common home improvements that do, or don’t, require planning approval.
Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, Clare Barber, said: ‘The changes would ensure processes are clear, accessible and effective in creating attractive places to live, protecting the environment and supporting sustained economic growth.
‘There is a lot going on in planning at the moment and these positive changes would mean people can carry out straight forward proposals without the need for a planning application, saving time and money.’