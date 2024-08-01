Views are being sought by Government on the latest proposals to streamline the Isle of Man’s planning system and make it easier for people to use.

The consultation invites public feedback on plans to improve the planning process for property owners and boost protection for the island’s built heritage.

This includes a ‘Definitions of Development Order’ that specifies the most common home improvements that do, or don’t, require planning approval.

Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, Clare Barber, said: ‘The changes would ensure processes are clear, accessible and effective in creating attractive places to live, protecting the environment and supporting sustained economic growth.

‘There is a lot going on in planning at the moment and these positive changes would mean people can carry out straight forward proposals without the need for a planning application, saving time and money.’

The 12-week consultation can be found on the consultation hub on the DEFA website.