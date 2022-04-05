Government to meet with Ramsey Bakery tomorrow

Isle of Man Chief Minister Alfred Cannan hosts a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The government will meet with Ramsey Bakery directors tomorrow to discuss its closure.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan made a statement in the House of Keys today and said his thoughts are with ‘the 80 or so people’ who work at the bakery.

It follows the announcement at the weekend that Ramsey Bakery would shut at the end of this month as the business had become ‘unsustainable’.

Mr Cannan said government would ‘work appropriately with all those affected’ to help them reskill and retrain ‘if indeed the bakery does shut’.

He added that the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture is currently reviewing its food strategy in response as there are ‘significant impacts across the supply chain’ and there will be updated advice ‘in a few weeks’.