The government will not be supporting a return of the funfair for this year’s TT.
Tim Crookall MHK, the politician with responsibility for tourism and motorsport, confirmed the news after details of emails were posted on social media this weekend.
He said: ‘I do appreciate that the potential of the funfair not returning to the island may be disappointing for some residents, but it’s important that as a department we continually review where best to invest our time and resource in-line with the overarching Island Plan and the TT Strategic Plan.’
He added: ‘Over the years, the department has supported various entertainment options during the Isle of Man TT Races, including the funfair.
‘The department’s focus is on supporting entertainment that attracts visitors to attend the races and which doesn’t infringe on the wider infrastructure that is so integral to the successful delivery of the event.
‘We are continuing to try to build a fantastic visitor experience around the TT Grandstand area, with attractions, music, entertainment and hospitality aimed at attracting additional visitors and more business as a result of the increased tourist numbers.’
There was a lot of disappointment last year when the government said the fair wouldn’t be returning for TT, especially given the lack of options for younger people and families away from the racing.
Despite a lack of government support, Mr Crookall said: ‘The organisers of the funfair may still apply directly for the appropriate permissions to bring their offering to the island through the appropriate government and local authority channels.’
The funfair brought life to the promenade during the TT festivals in the past.
Without it there will be a lot less for children to enjoy during their holiday.