Government’s blunder over rates demand

The government has apologised for a bureaucratic blunder over rates demands.

Now it says that anyone who receives a duplicate rate demand should disregard the original.

Around 3,000 duplicates were sent out island-wide last week following an issue which came to light on April 29.

An error was identified where the schedule of payments on the reverse did not match the gross amount payable on the front.

The new rates demands automatically replace the originals, which should be disregarded and disposed of.

Isle of Man Government apologises for any inconvenience caused.