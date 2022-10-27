Governor hosts IOM Classic Mini Club at Government House
There were 32 classic Minis that took part in the event
The Isle of Man Classic Mini Club was hosted by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John and Lady Philippa Lorimer at Government House this week for their ‘Governor’s Run’.
Driving a loop from Summerhill via Tholt-Y-Will, Druidale and Injebreck before finishing at the governor’s residence, the group consisted of 32 different classic Minis.
Organised by Ian Simms and John Tarrent, the 20-mile run ended with tea and cakes hosted by Sir John and Lady Lorimer with the governor also taking part in the drive.
Despite damp weather for the event, on Sunday, the convoy still enjoyed a scenic drive which included a stop at Sulby Reservoir.
A variety of vehicles took part in the ‘Mini Classic Governor’s Run’ from across the Mini range, which ceased production in 2000, covering original 1960s Austin Coopers to 1275 GTs, which were built by British Leyland in the 1970s.
