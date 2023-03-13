The Lieutenant Governor will officially open next month's Beer and Cider Festival.
Sir John Lorimer will pour the first pint of festival ale that has been specially brewed for the occasion by Bushy’s brewery.
The beer is called 'Pegasus' and a donation from each pint sold will be given to the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund – a cause close to Sir John’s heart.
Laxey-born Billy was a paratrooper under Sir John’s command during three tours in Afghanistan.
A hugely talented bike rider and Manx Grand Prix winner, he sadly died in a motorcycle race in Scarborough.
The Beer and Cider Festival takes place from April 6 to 8, the Thursday to Saturday over the Easter weekend.
Opening night at the 2017 Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina - left to right: Ray Harmer, Bill Smith (CAMRA Isle of Man), Rob Storey (owner, Hooded Ram Brewery), Andy Kelly, Roger Cave and Lieutenant Governor Richard Gozney ()