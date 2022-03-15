Governor’s plans at six months into job

We were first curious to know what gave him the idea to apply for the post.

Sir John said as he was preparing to leave the military, it had been recommended to him by a colleague who had seen it advertised in The Times.

He explained that at the point where he was looking to retire after a 40-year career as a soldier (having reached the rank of Lieutenant General), ‘Whilst I wasn’t quite sure what I did want, I knew what I didn’t want’.

‘I knew I didn’t want to do anything to do with the military, I didn’t want to be a consultant, I didn’t want to be a retired officer working in the Ministry of Defence,’ he continued.

‘I wanted a break away from the military, defence and intelligence stuff.’

The role appealed to him because he ‘wanted to carry on in service in some way’, as well as being something that he and his wife Philippa could do together – having spent so much time apart during his long military career.

Despite Sir John’s various overseas deployments (such as to Afghanistan and Iraq), they had never lived abroad, always having been based in the south of England, where his regiment was. Not owning a house there, they had moved most of their things into Government House last July.

He said that the more they researched the Isle of Man, the more it seemed like something they wanted to do.

‘Because it’s very much about being involved in the community – we’ve moved 16 times in 27 years – you don’t spend long getting to know a community,’ Sir John said.

‘So the idea of being in the same place for five years, and absolutely integrating with the community – with charity organisations, voluntary service, the uniformed services and government – that seemed really appealing.’

Among the latest charities that Sir John and Lady Philippa have become patrons of are Peel RNLI and Heroes on the Water.

The latter, whose local branch is based in Port Soderick, helps rehabilitate injured military personnel through kayaking and sea fishing.

‘This island has a tremendous ethos for voluntary service – it’s amazing the number of charities, big and small,’ Sir John said.

‘And often I’ll meet people wearing different “hats” – I’ll meet them during their day job, and then that evening they’re secretary of this charity, or treasurer of another.’

He said that the first six months had been all about trying to meet as many people as possible, find out what makes the island tick, and ‘engaging, doing more listening than talking’.

The Lieutenant Governor has sought to actively engage with the island’s veteran community – recently having organised talks to let veterans know that his door is always open if they need any help.

Asked whether he had noticed, as had been observed by others before, whether the island has a stronger connection to the Armed Forces and its veterans, Sir John said: ‘I think it’s the commitment to the uniformed services that is impressive as well, not just those who have served in the Armed Forces – but the police, the RNLI, the Civil Defence Force, the cadets, St John Ambulance.

‘All of the island seems to be incredibly supportive of the uniformed services and the military.’

Sir John continued: ‘You just have to look at the history, go back to World War Two – Royal Navy training [that was done] here, Ronaldsway was Fleet Air Arm – and the major things that the Steam Packet did at Dunkirk’.

There were also other aspects of the island which already fit in well with the Lieutenant Governor’s background.

‘There’s the Celtic connection – my family are all Scots – mum’s from Perth and dad’s from Edinburgh,’ Sir John told us.

And as an ex-biker, he said that he would welcome the opportunity to ride around the TT course.

‘I can say, absolutely yes I would because Mrs Lorimer isn’t here,’ he joked.

Sir John continued: ‘But I sold my last bike 17 years ago and I haven’t ridden since then, so if I do go out on the course it would have to be by myself, not with anybody else – because otherwise you end up riding beyond your ability.’

He went on: ‘I’d love to go around the course first of all with someone like Richard “Milky” Quayle showing me in a car or on a trike.

‘But within the next five years I definitely want to get out on a bike.’

Sir John said that because of the shortage of campsites, he was looking at options for opening up one of the fields at Government House to TT campers – though not for this year, as a planning application would need to be submitted.

‘But I think that would reinforce the importance of the TT, and we want to open Government House up and let more people appreciate it – because it’s not ours, it belongs to the people of the Isle of Man.’

Being a former officer in the Parachute Regiment, before he came to the island he was patron of a motorcycle club called the Airborne Riders – consisting of ex-paratroopers.

‘And when I told them I was coming here they were thrilled – they said “I know where we’ll be coming next year [for a ride]”.

‘So I told them we’ll see if we can open up one of the fields here.’

Among the things that Sir John and Lady Phillipa have so far enjoyed include shows at the Gaiety Theatre and concerts at the Villa Marina.

‘The talent on this island in terms or art, drama and music – the island punches above its weight in that regard,’ Sir John said.

A keen rugby fan, Sir John said he also liked the fact that the island was giving him the chance to watch live sports which he had never seen before – such as netball and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

They have also nearly completed walking the Raad-ny-Foillan coastal footpath, and plan to do the Millennium Way next.

‘When we came here last July it was the first time either of us had ever been here, and during that period it was fantastic weather – so perhaps we were lulled into a false sense of thinking the sun always shines in the island, which of course apparently it doesn’t!