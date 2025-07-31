Dr Saleem was named Best Community Teacher and practice manager Debbie Longan won Best Non-Teaching Staff Member at the university’s 2024-2025 Medicine Student-Led Teaching Awards.
The awards, organised by representatives of the University of Manchester’s MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) programme, recognise staff who have made a significant impact on students’ education and placement experience. Nominations are judged by a panel of student representatives.
Dr Saleem and Ms Longan were nominated by students who completed placements at Castletown Medical Centre.
Dr Saleem said: ‘I am honoured to win this award, and I am so grateful for the hard-working team at Castletown Medical Centre, who support me teaching the medical students. Teaching is a passion of mine, and to win an award for doing something that I love is humbling.
‘I would also like to thank our fantastic patients, who accommodated the medical students so well. You have given the students an unforgettable experience and I really appreciate your kindness.’
Ms Longan said: ‘I am humbled but absolutely thrilled to win the award for Best Non-teaching Staff Member. This award is a testament to the great work we do as a team here at Castletown Medical Centre.
‘We strive to continue to provide the ongoing high-quality teaching and support for our medical students, particularly with the pressures we are facing in General Practice.
‘Thank you to the Manchester medical students for their kind nominations, and we look forward to meeting and working with our next medical students in the autumn.’
A total of 47 nominations were submitted for the awards this year.
Dr Saleem and Ms Longan are due to collect their awards at the University of Manchester Medical School’s Celebration of Achievement evening later this year.