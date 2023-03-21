Another training session has been organised for GPs.
Practices will be closed from 1pm to 6pm on the afternoon of Thursday, March 30, to allow all clinical and administrative staff to receive training.
This means that there will be no routine appointments or access for patients to their GP practice during this time.
Members of the public are being recommended alternatives.
For example, the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit in Ramsey Cottage Hospital can treat a broad range of conditions, community pharmacies operate the minor ailments scheme, and some eye conditions can be treated under the minor eye conditions scheme, which is currently provided by Specsavers.
For dental emergencies patients can see their own dentist or, if they do not have a dentist currently, they can contact the community dental service.
There are also a number of options for mental health support. You can find out more about all of these options on the health service's signposting webpages.
MEDS (Manx Emergency Doctor Service) will be open and operating from 1pm on March 30 to provide urgent care.
MEDS is not a drop-in service, and if patients need to speak to a doctor about any urgent issues that cannot wait until their GP practice is open again, they should phone MEDS on 650355.
MEDS will not be able to make any routine appointments, request test results or order repeat prescriptions; such requests will need to wait until your GP Practice is open again on Friday, March 31.
Anyone who thinks they have a life-threatening emergency should phone 999 and ask for the ambulance service.