Graduates are being asked to complete a survey to help with research.
It is aimed at people who studied at University College Isle of Man or elsewhere.
Young professionals who have stayed or returned to the Island, are being asked to contribute to the piece of research.
This survey is the final part of a wider research project that aims to ascertain the views of relevant people about ‘The Isle of Man; a great place to live and work’, which has also included a series of focus groups.
People who went to the 2023 Isle of Man Graduate Fair were the first to be asked to complete the survey prior to it being made live to the wider public.
The survey was last undertaken in 2018 and Locate Isle of Man and University College Isle of Man (UCM) are looking to compare the results with those of the new survey.
UCM’s higher education development manager, Gail Corrin, said: 'This is a really important piece of research so it’s great that we’re able to partner with Locate on this. Retaining and attracting young people to the Island is essential in expanding the skilled and active workforce, supporting industry and ensuring the long-term success of our community.
'We’ll only be able to do this if we’re able to understand what the younger generations need and want from their personal and professional environments, which is why it’s so important for us to have these open discussions. Understanding the thoughts of this group will also inform plans to attract more international students and young professionals to relocate to the Island.”
Ann Corlett MHK, political member for the Department for Enterprise with responsibility for Locate Isle of Man, added: “Understanding what attracts both Manx students who have graduated back to the Island and UK Graduates to the Isle of Man is essential in helping us to attract talent to our nation. As a community we should be incredibly proud of the fantastic range of businesses established on the Island and ensuring they have access to the skilled workers they need is a clear ambition within the Economic Strategy.”
The research will be completed by June 2023 and published soon after.