Ann Corlett MHK, political member for the Department for Enterprise with responsibility for Locate Isle of Man, added: “Understanding what attracts both Manx students who have graduated back to the Island and UK Graduates to the Isle of Man is essential in helping us to attract talent to our nation. As a community we should be incredibly proud of the fantastic range of businesses established on the Island and ensuring they have access to the skilled workers they need is a clear ambition within the Economic Strategy.”