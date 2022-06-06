Graeme’s 41 years at Glen Lough

Graeme Crate has been coming to the TT for 41 years on the same bike, occupying the same spot at Glen Lough campsite since 1981.

When he first came to the island on his BMW he travelled with a group of friends who had a shared interest in the TT.

However, the other members of the group have since died, leaving it to Graeme to continue the yearly legacy.

He hadn’t planned to visit this year but changed his mind when he saw a television programme featuring the races.

So he has once again planned to make the more than 350-mile trip to the island from his home in Surrey.

He said: ‘I turned the telly on and Lee Johnston was on talking about the TT, and it showed him riding and some great views and I thought that’s it, I’m coming!

‘I went straight out and spent six hours cleaning the bike up getting it ready to go.’

A regular of Glen Lough campsite, Mr Crate believes it’s the best and only campsite to go to on the island, and boasts that he’s used the same tent peg holes for 41 years.

He said: ‘It’s fantastic here, it’s wonderful, it’s the best campsite on the island.

‘They look after me here, they brought me a jar of porridge this morning, they’re wonderful people.’

For 34 years he rode his bike all the way from Surrey to Liverpool to board the boat, however in more recent years he has the bike picked up and brought over by a friend.

He recalls a story when he last rode his beloved BMW to the island, travelling in turbulent weather to Liverpool, and missing the ferry.

‘I’ve had a few wet drives, but one in particular was when I was saturated right through to my underpants and socks, and stopped for petrol in Liverpool, having to dry myself with kitchen roll!

‘I got dressed and left, and when I got up the road my clutch cable broke, and the rain was coming sideways bucketing it down.

‘After fixing it, by the time I got to the docks in Liverpool, I saw the boat just going out.’

Luckily he has a friend in Warrington who put him up for the night, and the next day he was on his way to the Isle of Man.

When discussing how much the TT has changed over the years, Mr Crate believes the numbers are lower now than previously and it’s lost part of its buzz.

He said: ‘There’s not so many people now, when [Mike] Hailwood raced here it’s no wonder the island never sunk because I’ve never seen so many people!

‘There were bikes parked everywhere, it’s not like that now.’

Graeme said that Covid was a really tough time, with both the unfortunate death of his wife, and missing his usual trip to the TT Races.

He said: ‘To keep me going I started repairing sewing machines, I knew nothing about them but I know every last nut and bolt now.

‘Covid didn’t worry me because I was in doors working on the sewing machines, it was so interesting, and now I have 72 beautifully-made and exquisite sewing machines.’

His favourite spots to watch the bikes are from Bray Hill and Barregarrow, and describes the view from there as ‘unbelievable’.