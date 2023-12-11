A 77 year old has completed a zip-line challenge in an attempt to raise money for charity.
Jan Hindley, who lives in Ramsey, completed the ‘Velocity’ - the fastest zip line in the world - in North Wales with her granddaughter Katie, raising £1,150 in the process.
Jan clocked up top speeds of 100 miles per hour over a distance of 1.5 kilometres, the zipline soaring over the Penrhyn Quarry with aerial views of Snowdonia.
£230 of the money raised was donated to Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man, with the remainder of the money being distributed between the Manx Stroke Foundation and the Stroke Association in aid of research and support.
Jan commented: ‘Cruse was there when I needed them, so when my son bought me this exciting challenge as a birthday present, I threw caution to the wind and ziplined in Wales.
‘I am delighted to have raised funds for Cruse, the Stroke Foundation Isle of Man and the Stroke Association. I would like to thank everyone that donated to three very well deserving causes.’
Cruse offers support services to those who have suffered from loss. Mary Doyle, chief executive of Cruse, said: ‘I’m glad that Jan chose such an important cause.
‘She was entirely out of her comfort zone when taking on the zipline and we very much appreciate her efforts in raising money for us.
‘We rely heavily on donations to run our service and so fundraising like this is very important.’