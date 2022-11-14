Grant awarded to pensioners’ social club
Onchan Pensioners Social Club has been awarded a grant of £1,902 from the Manx Lottery Trust.
The funding has specifically been used to fit and install new loft insulation at the club’s Elm Tree Road-based premises.
The club offers friendship and support to village residents aged 50 years old and over.
The club hosts a range of events to promote pensioner welfare, including drop-in coffee mornings, dance evenings and a bridge club.
The 60-seater club room has undergone several recent refurbishments including the installation of a new boiler, emergency lighting, chairs and tables plus a defibrillator.
Brian Whitehead, treasurer of the club, said: ‘The funding has enabled us to install new loft insulation, which will reduce our heating costs and improve the overall efficiency of the building.
‘We use our premises to host a number of weekly events which are shown on our new website www.onchanpsocialclub.im.
‘The hall can also be hired out privately, so it’s vital we ensure the space is comfortable and as welcoming as possible for our members and the wider community. We can’t thank the Manx Lottery Trust enough for their kind support.’
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Sarah Kelly added: ‘We are delighted to support the Onchan Pensioners Social Club; a local institution that has bought together residents from across the island for more than six decades.
‘The renovation works the club has committed to date is testament to its dedication to its members’ welfare, and we hope this funding will help continue to support this project going forwards.’
This grant is from the Manx Lottery Trust’s smaller grants programme. The trust has been delegated to distribute National Lottery money from its community fund.
To find out more, visit: www.mlt.org.im/
