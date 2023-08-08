Plans for more than 300 homes, a primary school, nursery and neighbourhood centre have been given a tentative green light by planners.
Final approval is subject to Hartford Homes entering into a legal agreement over the number of affordable houses being agreed with the Department of Infrastructure’s public estates and housing division.
Consisting of several fields on land east of Braddan Road, the intended site for the 320 homes was zoned in the Area Plan for the East (DBH002) for housing despite significant local opposition.
Of the total number of homes approved, there will be 80 affordable homes, it is standard for any development with eight or more housing units across the island to include 25% of such homes.
Plans for a proposed retirement home have been dropped.
The company says its £90m expenditure will include solar panels and air source heat pumps, as well as EV charging infrastructure in each house. It also confirmed that the support of the Education Department was contingent on the future development of a new primary school.
Opponents to the plans spoke at the sitting to argue that the proposed access is not wide enough, that the development will lead to worse air quality, will impact on the surrounding area and that access for emergency vehicles is insufficient.
Braddan Commissioners had opposed the plans.
They said: ‘Significant objections have been raised in respect of the principle of development, housing mix, design, landscape and highways matters and the proposals have been demonstrated to fall short of the policy requirements set out in the Strategic Plan (2016) and the Area Plan for the East (2020) and accompanying guidance documents.’
When the committee came to vote, the minutes say that some members were unable to vote, but doesn’t say who or why. On,e chairman David Ashford MH,K was recorded as voting against the plans.