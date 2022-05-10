Green lights for charity

The Isle of Man marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week by lighting up green to send out a visual message of the importance of mental health.

Yesterday, many notable buildings and landmarks across the Isle of Man were lit green as a symbolic way of highlighting the importance of mental health. The event was organised by local mental health charitable organisation Isle Listen, to mark the start of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW).

MHAW is one of the largest awareness weeks in the UK and internationally and the building light-up is part of a range of activities Isle Listen have planned to mark the week which includes special offer workplace mental health training, wearing something green on Friday, May 14, and a Sea Dip for your Sanity event in Ramsey on Saturday, May 14.

Businesses and notable landmarks that were lit green included:

Barclays Bank, Bespoke Motors, Boal & Co, Canada Life International, Cains and Dohle at Fort Anne, Celton Manx, Cycle360, Douglas Town Hall, IFGL, Island Aggregates, the Isle of Man Government’s Legislative Building better known as ‘The Wedding Cake’, Isle Listen and 3FM at Skanco Court, Jacksons, Lloyds Bank, Manx National Heritage’s Castle Rushen, Manx Telecom, Pulrose Power Station, Ramsey Swing Bridge, Stonehage Fleming at Falcon Cliff, Tower of Refuge and Zurich International.

Symon Walmsley, Isle Listen, head of marketing said: ‘This is the second year that we have organised the symbolic light-up to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, and we were delighted that even more local businesses and organisations took part this year.

‘The light-up sends out a very strong message of the importance of mental health on the Isle of Man. Removing the stigma that surrounds mental health on our Island is one of Isle Listen’s main aims, and the symbolic light up is one small step towards that aim.