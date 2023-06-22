Offshore law firm Appleby has made a new appointment to its growing dispute resolution team.
Senior associate Greg Chambers is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and has joined the practice from DWF in the UK.
Greg, who was born and brought up in the island, has experience dealing with a broad range of corporate and commercial disputes.
He has a particular focus on those arising from breach of commercial agreements, shareholder disputes and professional negligence.
In addition to his commercial litigation experience, Greg has advised in relation to large scale internal and regulatory investigations.
Greg said: ‘I am proud to be returning to the island and joining the dispute resolution team at Appleby Isle of Man in Douglas.
‘I look forward to the continued development of my practice alongside the fantastic team at Appleby.’
Appleby Isle of Man managing partner and head of dispute resolution Mark Holligon said: ‘It’s great that we are able to attract talented young lawyers to our team; particularly those who are Manx and have now chosen to return home to build a career here.
‘I’m sure Greg will be a valuable addition to our team.’