A group of 14 American ‘homecomers’ from Rockford in Illinois gathered at Orrisdale Chapel last week for a special family luncheon.
The group are are all descended from the Cannells of Orrisdale who owned three farms in the area up until the middle of the 20th Century.
One of the Cannell sons emigrated to USA in the late 1800s and settled in Rockford.
The chapel near Ballaugh is their ancestral place of worship and it is now owned by the Manx Cannell descendants, who conduct occasional services there.
Some traditional Manx entertainment was laid on for last Thursday’s visit.
Mike Durber sang ‘Ramsey Town’ and ‘I'm a Native of Peel’ and Bob Harrison read some Manx poetry.
Pauline Brew also gave a history of the chapel.
The American visitors were given a guided tour of Kirk Michael Churchyard by warden Mike Clague as many of the Cannell ancestors are buried there.