Guidance has been issued for prospective candidates in next year’s Isle of Man General Election, who can now officially declare their intention to stand.
To qualify as a candidate, individuals must be at least 18 years old, a British citizen or have the right to remain in the Isle of Man, meet residency requirements, and be a registered elector. Certain legal disqualifications may apply.
Wednesday, September 24 marked the beginning of the official pre-election period, and from this date, all declared candidates are required to begin recording campaign expenses, donations, and relevant interests in accordance with the Elections (Keys and Local Authorities) Act 2020.
Eligible expenses include costs for advertising, campaign events, and promotional materials. Donation records must include the donor’s name and the value of any monetary or in-kind contributions.
Candidates are also required to disclose relevant interests, such as directorships, or affiliations with trade unions and professional bodies.
Relevant forms can be accessed online, or by contacting the Crown and Elections team at [email protected] or by phone at 685754.
Detailed information about the election process is available at https://elections.gov.im/, including guidance on standing as a candidate, voting procedures, relevant legislation, polling station locations, and accessibility provisions.
Individuals considering candidacy are advised to contact the Deputy Returning Officer (DRO) for the constituency they intend to represent, and contact details for confirmed DROs are published online.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Government said: ‘Taking part in elections is a fundamental democratic right. Voting gives you a voice, lets you express your opinions and helps your representatives make decisions.
‘To be able to vote, your details must be on the electoral register and they must be correct. Update your details if you have moved or changed your name. It only takes a minute online at https://services.gov.im/electoral-register.’