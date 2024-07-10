The Manx Ornithological Society is encouraging members of the public to help them with a survey on the island’s population of Swifts.
The organisation will be hosting a short talk about the birds which will be followed by a walk around Castletown to look for nest sites.
The Swift is a medium-sized bird, which is regarded as a superb flyer. A spokesperson for the group said: ‘Come along and learn about Swifts, their amazing life story and how you can help survey and monitor their nest sites.
‘Swifts are only with us for a short time each year from May to August/September and they prefer to nest in spaces under roofs and in nooks and crannies in old buildings.’
The walk will take place next Friday, July 19, meeting outside Costa at 8pm. Accompanied children are welcome.