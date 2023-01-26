Quay Fitness Gym Ramsey staff and members are challenging themselves to get fit this year in aid of Rebecca House Isle of Man, the children’s hospice.
The 35 participants, aged between 15 and 63, will aim to get in shape for a professional photoshoot in the last week of July.
The group are holding various events in the build-up to train together.
A plank challenge, and a wall sit challenge have already taken place.
Each time challenges take place, the participants pay a fee to complete them, with the money going directly to Rebecca House.
One of the big challenges will be doing a rowing challenge, in which the participants will take turns.
They aim to complete 24 hours on it, with the hope of gaining sponsorship.
The group are also planning a seven-a-side football match to raise funds.
In addition, each participant will pay £40 for the professional photograph, with the photographer, Steve Babb, taking £20, and giving £20 to Rebecca House.
The group aims to raise £5,000 for the charity.
Stephen Bush, an active member of the gym said: ‘We did a similar thing last year, but we raised money for Parkinson’s instead.
‘This year a lot more people say that they want to take part. Last year we managed to raise £1,300, but we want to try to raise more money this year.
‘There is a really good community at Quay Fitness in Ramsey, which makes it easier to organise the challenges.’