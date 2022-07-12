Have your say on planning blueprint for west and north

People are being asked to comment on proposals for a new planning blueprint for the west and north of the Isle of Man.

The Draft Area Plan for the North and West is available to view and download.

A consultation has been launched by the Cabinet Office alongside its publication.

It is meant to deliver clear planning policies in relation to housing, economic development, the environment and infrastructure.

The exercise seeks views on the written statement and maps that make up the Draft Area Plan for the North and West, in addition to a number of items of supporting evidence.

Once approved, the plan will represent an important document for Ramsey and Peel, the district of Michael and the parishes of German, Patrick, Jurby, Andreas, Bride, Ballaugh, Lezayre and Garff (Maughold ward only), setting out ways of managing and guiding development to satisfy social, economic and environmental needs. It will serve as a practical resource for decision makers and will be taken into account when planning applications are determined.

Preliminary publicity took place last year to inform the creation of the plan, and included consultation on more than 250 sites put forward for possible development.

Community involvement is now being strongly encouraged once more to help resolve any outstanding or unforeseen issues, correct errors and refine proposals ahead of a forthcoming Public Inquiry – the next step in the process in accordance with Schedule 1 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1999.

A series of drop-in sessions will be held to promote as much engagement as possible, and planning officers will be available to discuss the Draft Area Plan for the North and West in detail as well as helping anyone who wishes to take part in the consultation:

Peel — House of Manannan

Wednesday-Friday, July 13-15: 9.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday, July 16: 9.30am to 2pm

Ramsey Town Hall

Wednesday, July 20: 9.30am to 7pm

Thursday-Friday, July 21-22: 9.30am to 5pm

Saturday, July 23: 9.30am to 2pm

A Community Guide has also been produced to explain the process and can be viewed online now. Print versions will be available to pick up at commissioners’ offices and libraries in the North and West from next week and will be sent to 10,000 homes and businesses alongside the Isle of Man Courier on Friday, July 1.

The consultation and associated documents, which may be downloaded, can be found by visiting the Isle of Man Government’s online consultation hub at https://consult.gov.im/

Further information is available online at gov.im/northandwest

For those unable to access the consultation hub, a paper version of the consultation can be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 686758.

The process will run for 12 weeks and conclude on Friday, September 16.

Details of when and where the public inquiry will take place will be publicised later in the year.