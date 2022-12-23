The public can now submit their views on a draft bill that will regulate the sale or supply of vaping devices and products.
This consultation is asking for feedback on the proposed ‘Vapour Products Bill’.
Its aims include to prohibit the sale or supply of vaping products and vaping devices to under 18s, to place controls on how vaping products and devices may be displayed at the point of sale, and to provide for regulatory standards for vaping products.
It also aims to allow for the enforcement of this new legislation by officers from the Office of Fair Trading, with support from the police and Isle of Man Customs and Excise.
The consultation is now live on the consultation hub.
Paper copies are also available by calling 642639. Leave your name and address at the end of the voicemail and the team will post it out to you.
It will be open for four weeks from today until Sunday, January 29, 2023.