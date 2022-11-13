Hazy sunshine and windy
Sunday 13th November 2022 8:16 am
Ramsey at 8.14am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry today with hazy sunshine and a fresh locally strong southeast wind.
Very mild with a maximum temperature of 16°C.
Cloudy tomorrow morning with occasional outbreaks of rain. This only slowly clearing into the afternoon with some sunny or clear intervals developing later in the day. Locally strong winds at first decreasing later, top temperature 14°C.
Outlook
Further rain overnight into Tuesday as the southeast wind strengthens. This rain clearing to sunshine and showers later in the day as the wind veers west and eases. Highest temperature 13°C.
Sunrise: 7:42am Today Sunset: 4:23pm Today
