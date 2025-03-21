While 2025 has not got off to the best of starts for the under-fire organisation, it has been given a chance to reflect on the positives thanks to a written Tynwald question from House of Keys Speaker Juan Watterson.
He asked Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian what Manx Care considers to be its top ten successes of 2024, which she provided below.
Accolades
The first success Ms Christian identified were the accreditations and accolades which included the Anticoagulation Clinic being ranked among the best in the British Isles.
The Mortuary team was also honoured with the Community Partnership Award for their compassionate and professional service.
Significant steps in the Women & Children’s Care Group
Manx Care introduced the Baby Loss Certificate and created the Bluebell Suite, a private space for parents experiencing miscarriage and baby loss, offering comfort and care.
The Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (EPAU) also opened to provide dedicated support for families in the early stages of pregnancy.
Opening of Summerhill View
The Department's new state of the art care home, Summerhill View, was completed in 2024 which allowed Manx Care to make arrangements for it to open to residents in November.
Manx Integrated Sexual Health Centre (MISH) opened
The new clinic incorporates a fully integrated service, providing a ‘one stop shop’ for a full range of contraception options, testing, management and treatment of all sexually transmitted infections including HIV, avoiding the need for numerous appointments.
Critical Care Peer Review
Members of the Cheshire and Merseyside Major Trauma Network carried out peer review of Noble’s Hospital Trauma Unit against national and regional standards which showed a ‘significant improvement’ from the previous year.
Home-grown Professionals
A new partnership with Wrexham University means that Island students who take a degree in Paramedic Science can complete their clinical placements on Island.
Meanwhile, in 2024, the first midwife to qualified after completing all of her practical education on-island.
Key initiatives in mental health
There have been several key initiatives successfully launched, including the appointment of a Domestic Violence Trained Practitioner and the introduction of a new Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) service, following on-Island training.
A dementia-friendly lounge was also opened in ward 6 at Noble’s Hospital while CAMHS “Talk” service for young people and their families was launched.
Securing new visiting consultants with on-Island clinics
A highly qualified Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon who specialises in foot and ankle surgery is now offering on-Island initial clinic appointments and follow-up appointments.
Patients can now also see a Consultant Orthopaedic Shoulder Surgeon on-Island for their initial appointment and follow up rather than travelling away.
Opening of the Ambulatory Assessment & Treatment Unit (AATU)
AATU allows patients to remain independent by supporting same day or next day care, avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions. It also supports earlier discharge, enabling patients to return home sooner.
Primary Care Developments
Musculoskeletal Outpatients Physiotherapy Service expanded into the community while Manx Care took over the management of Hillside Dental Practice to continue to provide services for patients.