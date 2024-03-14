Two addiction recovery organisations in the island have recently celebrated their 10 year partnership.
‘Motiv8’ and ‘SMART Recovery’ have been in partnership since September 2013, when Motiv8 began to use the ‘SMART Recovery Programme’ as part of its services.
The SMART Recovery four-point programme is based on scientific methods such as cognitive behavioural therapy, motivational interviewing and rational emotive behavioural therapy.
The four points include building and maintaining motivation, coping with urges, managing thoughts, feelings and behaviours and living a balanced life.
Motiv8 also recently launched its first SMART Recovery ‘family and friends’ group, which equips participants with the tools to support themselves while encouraging those whose loved ones are recovering from addiction to establish healthier relationships with them.
During Dr Orton’s visit, the Motiv8 team shared their aspirations to tailor the programme to gambling and gaming addiction, and to ‘tackle the stigma’ around it.
Dr Orton said: ‘It was a wonderful opportunity to be able to meet the team in person, and express my gratitude for all they do for the recovery community.
‘I was blown away by the operational excellence of the team.
‘10 years is a fantastic milestone and it is great that we are able to collaborate to support those in need. They see the whole person and provide support ranging from counselling, hot food and art/craft workshops.’
Thea Ozenturk, CEO of Motiv8, said: ‘It was great to meet with Charlie and to learn about the new and exciting developments with SMART Recovery.
‘The tools in the programme really work to change thinking and ultimately change lives.’