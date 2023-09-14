The event is designed to look at the aspects of end-of-life planning, administration and practicalities, while featuring a line-up of local experts in various fields related to end-of-life matters.
The conference is set to take place on at Corrin Court in Onchan on Friday, November 3 from 9am until 4pm.
A spokesperson from Sight Matters says: ‘People might wonder why a charity that provides support services for blind and visually impaired people is running such a conference.
‘As a charity, we feel we have an obligation to support our members, their families and our wider community when it comes to breaking the silence and providing a platform for open, honest, and informed conversations.’