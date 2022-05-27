Autumn Covid booster jab for most vulnerable

An autumn Covid-19 booster jab will be offered to the most vulnerable in the island as well as frontline health and care workers.

This follows the latest advice from the UK’s Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation.

As in autumn 2021, the main objective of the 2022 autumn booster programme will be to ‘increase population immunity and protection against severe Covid-19 disease’, specifically hospitalisation and death, over the winter period, according to the government.

The extra booster should be offered to:

– All residents in an older adults care home

– Frontline health and care workers

– All adults aged 65+

– All those aged 16 to 64 years who are in a clinical risk group

Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper said: ‘The island will follow the interim advice and offer a further Covid booster vaccine to those who are most susceptible to the virus to offer them increased protection over the winter season.

‘I have asked the vaccination team to start planning the rollout including the potential offer of a flu vaccine alongside the booster.

‘Those of the public who are eligible to receive a spring booster are encouraged to still come forward for the jab to ensure they are protected over the summer.

‘Manx Care are sending out invite letters to those who become eligible at least six months after their initial booster.

‘Anyone who thinks they may have missed their spring booster appointment is asked to ring 111.’