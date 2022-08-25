Autumn Covid boosters to start on September 5
Subscribe newsletter
The autumn Covid-19 booster campaign will start on September 5.
Those eligible for the autumn booster are residents in a care home for older adults, staff working in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, all adults aged 50 years and over, those aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group, those aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression, and those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers.
On September 5, residents of a care home for older adults and all those aged 80 years and over and frontline health and social care workers will be offered vaccinations.
All those aged 75 years and over will be offered it on September 19.
On September 26, all those aged 70 years and over, individuals aged 16 to 69 in a high risk group, and children aged five to 15 in a high-risk group will receive their vaccination.
During the next month, those aged 65 years and over will be offered the vaccine on October 10.
Then on October 24, it will be adults aged 16 to 69 years in an at-risk group and children aged five to 15 in an at-risk group.
All those aged 60 years and over will be on October 31.
On November 7, people aged 55 years and over will be offered a vaccination.
Finally, on November 14 those aged 50 years and over and individuals aged 16 to 49 who are carers will receive their booster.
To allow the vaccination team to make their final preparations for the autumn programme to begin, they are no longer offering walk-in vaccination clinics.
Instead, those who would still like to take up the offer of a first, second or booster dose will be asked to book an appointment either by calling 111 or emailing [email protected]
Dr Sree Andole, Manx Care’s executive medical director, said: ‘A significant amount of preparation has gone into the planned delivery of the Covid-19 autumn booster campaign, in order that we can offer all of those people who are eligible the opportunity to receive their jab and increase their protection against the virus.
‘It’s really important that people who are eligible for the vaccination come forward and receive this when they are called, as this is the best form of protection not only for themselves, but for their immediate family members and friends too.’