Consultation open to create autism strategy

The government is appealing for views from people with autism spectrum conditions.

A consultation has been opened to by the Department of Health and Social Care, which wants to create a national autism strategy.

The purpose of the consultation is to gather the views, experiences, needs and priorities of as many voices as possible – to create an accurate picture of the current services and support available and identify areas which need changing.

The department would like to invite views directly from people (diagnosed and undiagnosed) on the autism spectrum (including Asperger’s) as well as their friends, family, carers or professionals providing support services for those on the autism spectrum.

Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper MHK said: ‘The creation of a national autism strategy will allow us to ensure our services are provided fairly, effectively, and where they will do the most good.

‘By engaging directly with the community at this early stage we hope the gather as much information as we can about their experiences and needs so that we can provide the right guidance to make our buildings, services and information more autism friendly.

‘Consistent, effective, integrated, and financially sustainable support to meet the needs of our island’s autistic population.’

The consultation will be open until 10 June 10, and a series of drop-in sessions will be held.

At these sessions, an officer will be on hand to support people to respond to the consultation if they require assistance or would like to discuss the questions beforehand.

More information about the drop-in sessions can be found on the dedicated national autism strategy webpage.

The sessions below will be supported by partner organisations as well as officers from the department, to ensure support and guidance can be given for a range of needs.

These sessions are free, but it is advised to book a slot.

The first session took place on Tuesday in Douglas.

The subsequent sessions:

- Monday, May 9, 10.30am – 12.30pm at The Oaks, May Hill, Ramsey

- Thursday, May 12, 5.30pm – 7.30pm at Nunnery Howe, Old Castletown Road, Douglas

- Tuesday, May 17, 4pm - 6pm at UCM, Homefield Road, Douglas

- Thursday, May 19, 1pm-3pm with Autism in Mann, Centre 21, Greenfield Road, Douglas

- Friday 20 May, 10am - 12pm at UCM, Homefield Road, Douglas

- Friday 27 May, 12pm – 2pm with Crossroads, Units B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Douglas