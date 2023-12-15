A former GP has received an award recognising his contribution to primary care on the island.
Dr Keith Daniels, who retired in 2022 after working as a GP in Palatine Health Centre for 32 years, received the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) ‘Mersey Faculty GP of the Year Award’ in November.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘Manx Care is delighted to celebrate Dr Keith Daniels who has received this prestigious award.
‘This well-deserved accolade was awarded to Dr Daniels for his outstanding contribution to primary care in the region of the Isle of Man, Merseyside and Cheshire.’
During Dr Daniels’ time working on the island, he was a full-time GP as well as making contributions to development in primary care.
Dr Daniels, from Marown, was also involved with various committees, including the ‘prescribing and therapeutics forum’ and the ‘IT committee’, while also working with Manx Care’s late chairman Andrew Foster to support the ‘primary care at scale’ project.
He expanded his work to help and support students, being an undergraduate clinical supervisor for the Manchester University students at Palatine, while also being a postgraduate foundation clinical supervisor.
Even after retirement, Dr Daniels is still involved with Manx Care on the island.
As well as completing appraisals for GP’s, he continues to teach students at Palatine, providing structured tutorials for all of the island’s Manchester University GP attached students.
The spokesperson at Manx Care continued: ‘The integrated primary and community care team would like to acknowledge Keith’s huge contribution to primary care over the years.
‘We wish to celebrate this award which is so greatly deserved. Congratulations, Dr Daniels!’