Fourteen people with Covid-19 in hospital

The number of people who have Covid-19 and are being treated in hospital has risen to 14.

Yesterday that figure was 12. The day before that it was 10.

Nobody is in the intensive care unit.

The latest statistics, released by the government this afternoon, show that the total number of active case in the island stands at 1,698. Twenty-four hours earlier it was 1,689.

In the previous 24 hours, 295 new cases were recorded. Of these 269 were via a lateral flow test, the remained from a PCR test.

From Friday, the government will no longer be providing daily updates.