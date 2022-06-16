GP appointments unavailable next Wednesday

Tuesday 21st June 2022 6:59 am
Routine GP and practice nurse appointments will not be available from 1 to 6pm on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, as doctors and nurses attend their latest education session.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP.

Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

The education sessions were established in 2012.

