GP appointments unavailable tomorrow
Friday 17th June 2022 9:59 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Routine GP and practice nurse appointments will not be available from 1 to 6pm on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, as doctors and nurses attend their latest education session.
Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP.
Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.
The education sessions were established in 2012.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |