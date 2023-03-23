Information about how to be prescribed medical cannabis will be given at an event next month.
Medicann, an Isle of Man-based company, along with its UK partner Sapphire and Rokshaw Laboratories, will be there to talk to potential patients about the medical cannabis industry and the process of the treatment.
Medicann is not licensed to prescribe in the Isle of Man.
But it hopes to be able to dispense drugs here soon, although they will have to be prescribed by a doctor.
Representatives will advise on the process of getting a prescription and to answer questions about medical cannabis.
Gary Whipp, chief executive of Medicann, said: ‘We get inundated with people asking questions, “How can we get medical cannabis? What conditions can it treat? Is it an edible, or an oil?”
‘There will be doctors there qualified to prescribe cannabis to help with an open Q&A.
‘There isn’t any question anyone could ask that we can’t answer.’
A spokesperson for Medicann said: ‘Our team will show how Medicann clinics have established an excellent patient-centric service that aims to encourage choice, access and a holistic approach to wellbeing.
‘By engaging people through open discussions such as the plan for the event on April 4, islanders can make informed decisions on whether they’d like to see one of our specialist doctors.’
Medical cannabis is being used to treat conditions such as anxiety, depression and epilepsy among many others.
The drug became legal for medical use in the UK in 2018.
In April 2022, the island’s Department of Health and Social Care started to look for a pharmacy to import and dispense cannabis-based medical products (CBMP).
The issue of medical cannabis has been a hot topic in the island recently.
Medicann has been in talks for over a year with the Department of Health and Social Care as Medicann had been due to launch an on-island clinic to issue prescriptions.
But it hit a problem over licensing.
In December 2022, Karsons chemists in Onchan began to dispense CBMPs to patients who have prescriptions from private clinics that are approved by the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulator of health services in England.
Medicann is currently taking bookings for its clinic in Village Walk, in Onchan.
However, due to the problem over regulation, the clinic is unable to be used at this time.
When the licensing problem came to light, Medicann said it had more than 100 people waiting for its clinic to launch.
A spokesperson for Medicann said: ‘Due to a lack of process and regulation in the Isle of Man, Medicann cannot currently operate an on-island clinic (albeit we have one).
‘We are therefore operating via our UK partner clinic, Sapphire.’
Sapphire can prescribe to people who live in the Isle of Man.
The event is at the Palace Hotel, Douglas, on Tuesday, April 4, between 4pm and 8pm.