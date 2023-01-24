Many clinically vulnerable Manx residents aren’t getting their Covid booster jabs.
A total of 36.1% of people aged between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions have had their shots and are up to date.
Only 28.6% of care home staff have had the booster vaccine and front-line healthcare worker uptake is at 36.3%.
The age ranges for the general population of the Isle of Man show a pattern of steady decline in the uptake of the autumn vaccine booster from 91% in residents over 80 to 33.7 in those aged from 50 to 54.
A total of 99% of care home residents in the island have had their booster vaccines.