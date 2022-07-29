Let’s talk about male mental health
Subscribe newsletter
A campaign using football as a tool for men to open up about their mental health has been launched.
The charity Isle Listen and FC Isle of Man say that mental health is just as important as physical health.
Les Nicol, vice chairman of FC Isle of Man said: ‘The club is delighted to be able to partner with such an important charitable organisation and look forward to working with them in the coming season in supporting the positive mental health and wellbeing of our island.’
Andrea Chambers, Isle Listen chief executive, added: ‘FC Isle of Man touched the hearts of so many of us earlier this year and we are very excited to be working with such a high-profile team on the island.
‘Male [poor] mental health continues to be a silent pandemic with so few men still not feeling comfortable reaching out for help when it’s needed.
‘Using the power and popularity of football, we hope to further drive awareness and change on our island.’
The partnership will see several initiatives over the next 12 months, including training more than 100 people in the FC Isle of Man squad and the various support teams in mental health and wellbeing first aid, enabling them to spot the early signs that someone may be struggling and enable them to provide support.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |