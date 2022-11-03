Medicinal cannabis trial should begin next month
Subscribe newsletter
A trial paving the way for medicinal cannabis to be used in the island is to begin next month.
This week government officials met with UK Home offices staff to discuss on the legalisation of medicinal cannabis.
After that meeting it was confirmed that the government is hoping to start a 12-month trial on December 1, pending the paperwork being signed off.
Rob Callister, Minister for Health and Social Care, told the Examiner earlier this week that the complications of legalising medicinal cannabis with bound up in the 1961 UN Convention on Narcotics.
As the convention applies to the Isle of Man ‘there needs to be an assurance process in place regarding the movement of cannabis based products for medical use to the island’, he said.
Mr Callister added: ‘The meeting generated a pragmatic solution. The department will provide information regarding cannabis-based substances which will be validated by the UK Home Office to enable importation.
‘The department is working collaboratively with UK Home Office colleagues to implement the licence and reporting processes in the coming weeks.’
He said that it was a priority for the department of health and social care and added: ‘The department has made a commitment to commence the service and understands the frustration caused to members of the public by the delay.’
Meanwhile, the first regulatory-approved cannabis company is to hold a meeting on November 24 at the Eagle Lab in Victoria Street, Douglas.
Co-founder and chief executive officer of GrowLab Organics Ltd (GLO) Alex Fray will answer questions.
GLO is the first regulatory approved cannabis company on the Isle of Man to cultivate, process, manufacture, import and export legal cannabis products.
Mr Fray has held multiple hemp licences in the UK and has experience of the emerging cannabis industry both locally and internationally.
Katie Nicholson, co-director of Startup Grind Isle of Man, will table topics during the meeting.
This event is open to all but you have to register to go via www.startupgrind.com/isle-of-man/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |