‘Mindful Map’ gives locations for adventure and wellness in island
A ‘Mindful Map’, which details locations for adventure and wellness-seeking tourists, has been released by Visit Isle of Man.
The map is designed to raise awareness of the island’s wellness and nature offerings and to help visitors locate the best activities.
Visit Isle of Man, the island’s tourism body, says that Google trends research has revealed searches relating to ‘wellbeing’ in 2022 are 64% higher than in September 2019, pre-pandemic.
Tourists who are on a mission to get ‘off-grid and get back in touch’ with nature are a key market for the Isle of Man based on the island’s current and developing product offering, said the government.
Visitors will be able to download the free map and sample a ‘wellness and adventure weekend’ itinerary from the Visit Isle of Man website to help plan a short break based around their interests.
For example, the map splits wellness into the best spots for sea swimming, glen dipping and walks. Within this it recommends Port Erin Beach, Glen Helen, and Peel Hill as spots to help wellness.
It also provides the best cycle routes, diving and kayaking spots, and dark skies sites.
Ranald Caldwell, non-executive chair of Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘Our research has shown that our Biosphere Reserve status and all that it encompasses is the key to creating a unique visitor product.
‘The Isle of Man is the perfect destination for visitors looking to escape the everyday, close to home, with its vast array of activities and accessible wellness and adventure “hotspots”.
‘We recognise that it can often require local knowledge to effectively identify the best activities and places to explore when visiting somewhere new, so we developed our “mindful map” to encourage visitors to think about how they can make the most of their holidays.’
