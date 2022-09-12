Monkeypox vaccine already rolled out
Manx Care is rolling out the monkeypox vaccine to those who are at ‘high risk’ of infection.
The vaccine programme started on September 5.
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that usually causes a high temperature (fever) and a body rash that lasts a few weeks.
According to the NHS, the high risk groups include; ‘healthcare workers who are working with people with confirmed or suspected monkeypox.
‘Men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men, and who have multiple partners, participate in group sex or attend sex-on-premises venues.
‘Or people who have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox.’
Manx Care said in a statement: ‘The monkeypox vaccination will not be available to every member of the island’s population, with eligibility criteria being used to determine who may be offered a dose.
‘The risk of getting monkeypox in the Isle of Man is currently very low.’