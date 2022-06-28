New public health director

A new interim director of public health has been appointed.

Professor Hugo van Woerden will up the role following the retirement of Dr Henrietta Ewart last month.

She was one in a spate of resignations following the outcome of the employment tribunal of the island’s former medical director, Dr Rosalind Ranson’s, which found she was unfairly dismissed by the Department of Health and Social Care.

In a statement, the government confirmed that Professor van Woerden has 20 years’ experience at a senior level in the field of public health.

He recently fulfilled director of public health roles in Northern Ireland and NHS Highland.