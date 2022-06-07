Plans to improve young people’s mental health services

Planned improvements in young people’s mental health services are to be highlighted at a conference next week.

Manx Care’s event will bring together specialists from across the health service with representatives from organisations across government, the private sector and the third sector.

The day will be facilitated by the experts from the UK’s national i-Thrive Programme Team from the Tavistock Centre in London.

It will take place at the Villa Marina on Thursday, June 16, between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

During the day, delegates will take part in workshops aimed at establishing ways for different organisations to work together.

It is open to any professionals and companies on the island who seek to promote mental health awareness, those who help children and young people with their mental health and wellbeing needs, and those who support individuals either suffering from, or at risk of, mental health challenges.

For example, this includes staff working in education, the care sector, the voluntary and charitable sector, and the health sector.