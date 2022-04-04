Police absences due to mental health issues

The total number of days taken off by police officers since the beginning of 2022 because of mental health issues is more than 100.

A Freedom of Information request by Manx Radio has revealed the number of absences in the force in the last four years.

According to the data, 373.5 absences were recorded in 2021 – a drop from 440 absences during the previous year.

In addition, in 2019 there were about 185 days missed.

A spokesperson from the police said: ‘The figures comprise of officers who have been off for extended periods and also those off for smaller amounts of time.

‘In any case, we treat mental health matters with all the resources that are available to us.

‘At times we have a stressful role and it’s vital we support officers and help them get suitable treatment.

‘We also look at what we can do to prevent issues occurring in the first place.’

The spokesperson added that it would be happy to talk about the ‘wide range of support in place to deal with the physical and mental health of our staff’.