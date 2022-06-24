Publicising mental health issues in construction

Mental health charity Isle Listen will hold a truck pull competition as part of Douglas Carnival later this month.

The event is for teams of four people to pull together to move an Isle Listen branded concrete mixer truck the length of the short course. The winning team will be the one with the fastest time.

Island Aggregates, a company that supplies sand, gravel and concrete to the construction sector, is supporting the event by rebranding two of its mixer trucks to highlight mental health awareness in the island’s construction industry.

The trucks will each carry the message ‘building mental health awareness in construction’.

Local family-run construction company NK Construction is also sponsoring the event as it wishes to publicise the importance of mental health in the industry.

However, the event isn’t limited to those in the construction industry and Isle Listen is encouraging teams from all industry sectors, sports clubs, gyms and groups of friends to get involved and enter a team.

Island Aggregates general manager Stephen Smyth said: ‘The stigma surrounding mental health can prevent people from discussing issues. I firmly believe that greater awareness, education and training is key to eliminating that stigma.

‘We hope this event will help with the awareness, lead to conversations and enquiries for mental health training which Isle Listen can provide.’

Isle Listen chief executive Andrea Chambers added: ‘We are really excited about this event using the very striking concrete mixer truck to start conversations and help remove the stigma surrounding mental health, especially among young males.

‘As one of the Mayor of Douglas’s newly selected charities to support this year, we thought it would be great to see one of the branded trucks as part of the Douglas Carnival Parade and hold the event as part of the carnival celebrations.’

It will take place on Douglas Promenade on July 23.

Entry for the Isle Listen Truck Pull is now open and there is limited time remaining to sign up for the event.