The island's nurses will be striking next week, continuing their protest over fair pay and safer staffing levels.
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members have so far marched in protest, held a 12 hour strike action and set out on a campaign bus tour as they’re unhappy with the most recent pay offer (May 2023), which was a £1,000 consolidated payment for the year 2022-23 in addition to the 6% already awarded in November 2022.
Further action has now been announced, with the first strike taking place next week, from 8am to 8pm on Thursday September 14.
Two further 12-hour strikes have also been announced on back to back days, and will take place from 8am until 8pm on Wednesday October 18 and Thursday October 19.
The island's biggest nursing union will provide further details on picket lines, and are encouraging members to check their email inboxes for further information, support and advice ahead of further action.
Manx Care has repeatedly said it does not have the funding available to offer an enhanced deal, as it has exhausted its funding pot.
RCN’s Regional Director for the North West of England, Estephanie Dunn, said: 'Recent offers made to our members are an insult.
'The nursing workforce has seen their cost-of-living soar and demand on services increase without adequate staffing levels in place. 'They are exhausted, over-worked and under-paid for the level of responsibility they have.
'The RCN has made it clear to both Manx Care and the Government that opening negotiations and making meaningful offers can avert strike action.
'Until there is a significantly improved offer, we will be forced back to the picket line.'