The autumn booster programme and Covid vaccination for 16- to 49-year-olds not in a clinical risk group will end soon.
Plans for future programmes for at risk groups are underway and will be announced in due course.
The decision to close the programme has been made following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on January 27, 2023.
Manx Care says it strongly advises anyone who is currently eligible who has not yet received their booster vaccine to book an appointment or attend a walk in session before the programme closes.
People can check their eligibility on the government website under ‘vaccine eligibility’.
For those aged 18 or over, they can attend the Chester Street vaccination hub in Douglas on the following dates:
- Today (Tuesday) from 10am to 2.30pm
- Thursday, February 9 from 10am to 2.30pm
- Tuesday, February 14 from 10am to 2.30pm
- Thursday, February 16 from 10am to 2.30pm
Those aged 12 or over can go to:
- Chester Street Vaccination Hub, Douglas on Thursday, February 9 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm
- Chester Street Vaccination Hub, Douglas on Tuesday, February 14 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm
- Western Wellbeing Centre, Peel on Wednesday, February 15 from 2pm to 4.30pm
- Western Wellbeing Centre, Peel on Tuesday, February 21 from 10am to 1pm
- Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital on Wednesday, February 22 from 10am to 1pm
- Castletown Civic Centre on Thursday, February 23 from 10am to 1pm
Chester Street Vaccination Hub, Douglas on Friday, February 24 from 10am to 1pm
If you wish to make an appointment, contact the Covid-19 Vaccination Team by calling 111 (01624 822111) or by emailing [email protected]
Include your date of birth or NHS number when contacting 111.