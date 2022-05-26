Where you should go for health treatment

A campaign to point people to the most appropriate place for healthcare has been launched in time for TT.

Manx Care – the organisation that runs day-to-day health services – wants visitors and residents to make an ‘informed choice’ about where to go to be treated, and choose the option that is most appropriate for their clinical needs.

For example, do they need to attend the emergency department at Noble’s Hospital, or would another setting be better suited to treat their condition?

The campaign launched yesterday (Thursday), with webpages in multiple languages helping people to decide which setting they should attend based on their symptoms.

These can be accessed via www.gov.im/signposting.

Manx Care’s chief executive, Teresa Cope, said: ‘We’ve put in a new framework last year, which monitors our levels of escalation and is a test of how busy we are.

‘We have been running an ongoing campaign advising the population as to what alternatives exist.

‘This is about people considering using the minor injuries unit up at Ramsey or even community pharmacies for minor ailments.

‘It’s around choosing well and keeping our emergency department for what we would consider the appropriate cases for the emergency department.

opportunity

‘As we see a number of visitors to the island and the racers we are going to be incredibly busy, so we’re taking this opportunity to ensure that everybody – our population and visitors to the island – understand the healthcare provisions that we provide in the island and how to access them.

‘We’ve structured that in three ways, it’s how people access emergency care, community support and clear information of self-help.

‘We’re hoping everyone’s going to have a great TT and not get injured or ill but we ask people to familiarise themselves in advance just in case.’

Manx Care has also engaged with a number of businesses, including hotels, pubs and campsites, which will be displaying posters featuring a QR code in their premises, which will allowing people to quickly access the signposting pages online.

While the information will remain relevant for residents following the TT fortnight, visitors will find useful information including how to register as a temporary resident at a GP practice should they need treatment during their time in the island.