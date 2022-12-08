It has begun to carry out general surgery procedures and complex cataract procedures requiring general anaesthesia
The healthcare provider will conduct 30 open hernia procedures in December and keyhole surgery procedures will begin in January.
Complex cataract procedures, whereby the patient will require a general anaesthetic, began on Monday, December 5, with procedures for patients who require local anaesthesia with sedation beginning last Saturday on December 3.
Theresa Cope, Manx Care chief executive, said: ‘I’m really pleased that we have begun new phases of work within our Restoration and Recovery programme, meaning that we will be able to further reduce waiting lists across Ophthalmology and our surgical specialties.
‘With specific regard to the cataract procedures, this means that those individuals who require complex surgical intervention in order to improve their sight will begin to receive their treatment.
‘I’d like to take this opportunity to recognise the many colleagues working across different areas of Manx Care and their counterparts in Synaptik for their dedication and professionalism.’
This makes up part of phase two of the plan to tackle the lengthy waiting lists for clinical specialties in Manx Care.
This activity will be delivered by a blended team from both Manx Care and Synaptik, and is supplementary to the activity which is already being delivered by surgeons at Noble’s Hospital.
In this programme, Manx Care has already performed 458 Endoscopy procedures, 637 Cataract procedures and 286 Orthopaedic (hip and knee replacement) procedures.