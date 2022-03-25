Heath fire in Greeba yesterday

A heath fire broke out in the Greeba area yesterday.

At 6pm on Thursday a multiple station response was required to deal with the fire.

The incident required the attendance of off-road vehicles and crew from Douglas, Laxey Peel, Kirk Michael, Rushen and Ramsey.

A large area of land away from the main road was involved which required crews to work in very difficult conditions to bring the fire under control.

With the assistance of representatives from DEFA, Manx Utilities, Manx Gas and the police, the incident was brought to a close just before 10pm.

Due to limited water supplies in the area combined with difficulties accessing the location crews were required to manually extinguish the fire using beaters, which is a ‘very physically demanding process’, according to the fire service.

The origin of this fire is currently undetermined but we are working with our partners at DEFA to identify the cause.

The fire service thanked all personnel involved in bringing the incident to a close in a social media post and reminded landowners and members of the public to be aware of how quickly fire can spread following the recent dry and previously windy weather.