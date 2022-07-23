Heavy rain at times

The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:

Rather dull today with lowering cloud, hill fog and spells of rain soon developing and turning heavier at times, but some drier interludes should arrive mid to late afternoon and evening. Temperatures just about 18 Celsius at best, with a strengthening southerly wind.

Outlook

Mostly bright tomorrow with sunny intervals but also a strong southwest wind, which may bring a few blustery showers later in the day. Top temperature 19°C.

Scattered showers on Monday morning, then bright or sunny intervals by the afternoon with fresh westerly winds veering northwest.

Sunrise: 5:16am Today Sunset: 9:33pm Today